The UAE digital government reported that in 2019, the Council of Ministers approved a decision specifying official holidays in the government sector, and granting the private sector similar official holidays, with the aim of enhancing communication and balance between them, and supporting the national economy in its various sectors.

She reviewed the official holidays approved by the UAE government for the years 2021 and 2022, including the public and private sectors:

– New Year’s Day: 1 day on January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Four days from the 29th of Ramadan to the 3rd of Shawwal

The Waqf of Arafat and Eid al-Adha: four days from 9-12 Dhu al-Hijjah

The Islamic New Year is one day (on Muharram 1, 1443), to be carried over to August 12, 2021, and July 30, 2022.

The Prophet’s birthday is one day, (12 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1443), to be carried over to October 21, 2021, and October 8, 2022.

– Martyr’s Day: 1 day on December 1 (a shifted holiday on the occasion of Martyr’s Day on November 30)

National Day: Two days, 2-3 December.

She noted that Islamic occasions depend on the sighting of the crescent, and their Gregorian dates may vary according to the sighting.



