Normal life has returned to normal in the small British enclave of Gibraltar in the far south of Spain, and it has become “like an oasis” as it is one of the first regions in the world to vaccinate all its residents against the Corona virus.

The Spanish cook, Rafael Cordon, works in this small area, which has a population of about 34 thousand, and therefore goes to it, every day, which allowed him to receive the anti-virus vaccine like other cross-border workers.

The 63-year-old said that this area is “like an oasis,” considering that crossing the border is tantamount to “moving from one world to another.”

In Spain, where health restrictions remain numerous, he feels “as if Raphael is” in a basin where movement is limited. “

Thanks to the progress of vaccination since the end of last March, wearing masks is no longer mandatory in Gibraltar, except in closed public places, shops and public transportation.

The curfew, which would take effect from midnight, was also lifted, which led to the revival of the activities of restaurants that did not open until March 1 after months of restrictions.

Gibraltar Prime Minister Fabian Picardo announced that the rules that limit the number of people who can sit at the same table in a bar or restaurant will be raised Monday, and the maximum number of those who are allowed to meet, which is 16 people, will be canceled by the end of April 16th.

The lifting of restrictions enabled Christine Baroudi to celebrate Easter about a week ago “as it should” with her daughters and grandchildren who could not be with her on Christmas and her 65th birthday.

“It was great to meet people again,” she told AFP on the main street in Gibraltar, which is once again crowded, with pedestrians rarely wearing masks.

In Gibraltar, where 94 people died due to and 4,300 cases were recorded out of 34,000 people, no COVID-19 patient has been hospitalized for more than two weeks thanks to vaccination.

The vaccination campaign, called Operation Freedom, has allowed 85 percent of the population of “The Rock” to be immunized since its inception in January, at a time when the European Union is lagging behind.

More than half of the 15,000 workers who arrive daily from Spain have already received one of the two required doses.

“It’s a great relief,” Health Minister Samantha Sacramento said in her office at the top of Gibraltar Hospital, overlooking the port.

She attributed the speed of the campaign to the small size of Gibraltar and the regular provision of vaccines by Britain (“Pfizer” and “AstraZeneca”).

The only woman in the Gibraltar government added, “For the first few weeks, we vaccinated seven days a week. It was more like a treadmill.”

Hospital staff, residents, and nursing home staff were the first to receive the vaccine.

After that, a vaccination center was erected above a shopping mall to vaccinate the general population.

People continue to flow into this center. After checking their temperature at the entrance, they are quickly directed to one of the 14 vaccination points and discharged after about twenty minutes.

After people receive both doses, they receive a type of vaccine passport that allows them to participate in gatherings or travel.

Last week, Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar opened its doors to 600 vaccinated people who came to attend the match between the provincial team and the Netherlands in the World Cup qualifiers.

About 500 spectators also attended a heavyweight boxing match on March 27th at the “Europa” sports complex. Their attendance was conditional on the negative results of the examination conducted on the same day.