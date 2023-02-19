The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has started an ambitious project to bring the connectivity service to the entire Mexican territory, with the aim of guaranteeing access to information and communication technologies in all the communities of the country.

The initiative is called “Internet for Well-being” and forms part of a broader strategy to reduce the digital divide and promote economic and social development.

The program has been launched with a telephone network that offers affordable plans and prices so that all citizens can access them.

In addition, a special chip has been developed that will allow the signal to be carried to the most remote sectors of the country and improve the quality of connectivity. The mobile phone service launched in 2019 and has been a success ever since.

To meet the demand, the CFE has developed a wide range of contracting plans with different costs and benefits, adapted to the needs of each user.

Among the packages offered are options for daily, monthly, semi-annual and annual use, with different browsing limits, minutes of calls and text messages, and options for internet sharing.

The price of the plans varies from 45 pesos for three days to two thousand pesos for 30 days, depending on the plan you choose.

Packages per day: 45 pesos for three days with 4 GB of browsing, 250 minutes for calls, 125 text messages and Internet sharing, 100 pesos for 15 days with 20 GB of browsing, one thousand minutes for calls, 500 text messages and without Share internet.

Monthly packages: 150 pesos for 30 days with 8 GB of browsing, 1,500 minutes for calls, 500 text messages and Internet sharing. 200 pesos for 30 days with 40 GB of browsing, 1,500 call minutes, 1,000 text messages and no internet sharing. 300 pesos for 30 days with 40 GB of browsing, 1,500 call minutes, 1,000 text messages and Internet sharing.

Semi-annual packages: 400 pesos for 30 days with 5 GB of browsing, 1500 call minutes, 500 text messages and Internet sharing. 800 pesos for 30 days with 40 GB of browsing, 1,500 call minutes, 1,000 text messages and no internet sharing. 1,200 pesos for 30 days with 40 GB of browsing, 1,500 call minutes, 1,000 text messages and Internet sharing.

Annual packages: 700 pesos for 30 days with 5 GB of browsing, 1,500 minutes of calls, 500 text messages and Internet sharing. 1,400 pesos for 30 days with 40 GB of browsing, 1,500 call minutes, 1,000 text messages and no internet sharing. two thousand pesos for 30 days with 40 GB of browsing, 1,500 call minutes, a thousand text messages and Internet sharing.

The CFE Internet SIM has packages suitable for your needs, you can recharge from 30 pesos, a free chip and much more.

To purchase the chip, it is necessary to consult the nearest points of sale that you can find online.

In addition, you can obtain information about the compatibility with the device and the benefits that the new navigation tool has for users.

The CFE seeks to expand internet access in Mexico to promote digital inclusion and equal opportunities.