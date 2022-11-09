The squad led by Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema, the best player in the world this year, included 11 players who won the world title in the last edition in Russia 2018.
On the other hand, the preliminary list saw the exclusion of goalkeeper Mike Minnian.
The lineup was as follows:
- Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola – Hugo Lloris – Steve Mandanda.
- Defenders: Luca Hernandez – Teo Hernandez – Presnel Kimpembe – Ibrahima Konate – Jules Conde – Benjamin Pavard – William Saliba – Dayo Upamecano – Raphael Varane.
- Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga – Youssef Fofana – Mathieu El Guendouzi – Adrien Rabiot – Aurelien Chaumeni – Jordan Vertu.
- Forwards: Karim Benzema – Kingsley Coman – Ousmane Dembele – Olivier Giroud – Antoine Griezmann – Kylian Mbappe – Christopher Nkunku.
