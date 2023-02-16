Find N2 Flip is the branded device oppo which we have already told you about in the past and which wants to try to establish itself on the international telephony market as a new foldable smartphone. In case you are curious to know more about this device, stay with us, because it will soon arrive in Italy and we want to tell you about it!

Find N2 Flip arrives in Italy

As we had already anticipated here, yesterday 15 February Find N2 Flip was presented and will soon land on the market also reaching Italy. It is a compact foldable smartphone with excellent features, including a 3.26-inch AMOLED external display, the new more compact Flexion Hinge and a larger battery.

Furthermore, the internal 6.8-inch AMOLED display also reaches a refresh rate of 120Hz and the hinge should withstand over 400,000 bends, which would correspond to 100 folds a day for over 10 years. All in all, not bad durability.

Here is the complete technical sheet:

display: external: AMOLED 3,26″ 720×382, 30/60Hz, 250ppi, 800nit, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 internal: AMOLED LTPO 6.8″ FHD+, 1-120Hz, 403ppi, 1.200nit, UTG glass

processor: MediaTek Dimension 9000+

8GB of LPDDR5 RAM 256GB internal UFS 3.1

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC, GPS

lateral

lateral cameras: front: 32MP, f/2.4, FOV 90°, AF rear: Main 50MP, f/1.8, FOV 86°, AF 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 112°

drums: 4.300mAh with 44W SUPERVOOC recharge

4.300mAh with 44W SUPERVOOC recharge size: open: 166.2×75.2×7.45mm closed: 85.5×75.2×16.02mm

weight: 191g

Speaking instead of prices, let’s talk about 1199.99 euros. A high figure which, however, should correspond to the promised performance.