Italian police in Sicily have discovered a network of hideouts belonging to Mafia boss Cosa Nostra Matteo Messina Denaro, who has been in detention since last Monday.

And media reports said today, Friday, that during searches in the town of Campobello de Mazara, the police on the island found another apartment and a secret room in a building adjacent to the apartment where the 60-year-old gangster was said to have lived until his arrest.

Inside, investigators found valuables such as jewelry and expensive clothes, but the most eye-catching thing was a poster hanging of the fictitious Mafia boss Vito Corleone, portrayed by Hollywood star Marlon Brando in the 1972 movie “The Godfather”. It is noteworthy that Messina Denaro was on the run. Since 1993 he has been the most wanted mafiosi in the country. He had already been sentenced to life in prison for killing dozens of people, including Mafia bounty hunters Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in two separate killings in 1992.

Last Monday, he was detained when he entered a cancer clinic in Palermo to receive treatment under an assumed name. Many Italian politicians hailed his arrest as a historic success in the fight against organized crime.