BDuring excavations in San Casciano dei Bagni, Tuscany, a votive collection of coins and twenty-four bronze statues was found in an ancient thermal bath. Five of the statues are nearly a meter tall. They are said to have originated between the second century BC and the first century AD. Archaeologists from the University of Siena discovered them in the remains of Etruscan and Roman baths that belonged to a sanctuary.









Rescued Characters

A great find in Tuscany



Protected by the mud and hot water of the thermal baths, the statues are exceptionally well preserved. Massimo Osanna, the general director of the Italian museums, spoke of “the most important discovery since the discovery of the Riace bronzes” in the 1970s.