according to weatherman Jan Visser rain showers with Sahara sand used to be called 'blood rain' because of the orange glow. That's a pretty ominous addition to tomorrow's weather forecast. Not only is there a cloud with blood rain on its way to the Netherlands, with a bit of bad luck there will also be large hailstones and maybe even a tornado.

According to Weer.nl it will be an ‘exciting weather day’. In Germany wind gusts of up to 260 km/h are calculated. This strong wind is also pulling (attenuated) into our country. According to the site, the inhabitants of the eastern half of Brabant and Limburg can count on one or two ‘aggressive showers’. In popular parlance you can just call it ‘a super thick downpour’.

A tornado in the Netherlands?

According to the weather experts, there is even a chance of a single supercell, which is the heaviest type of thunderstorm that can occur. And if that wasn’t enough, the weather gods are also going to throw hailstones. And to make sure not only your roof gets damaged, they might even hit your car sideways thanks to a real tornado. Although the chance of a real tornado is not very high.

‘In addition, large hail is also possible and heavy to very heavy gusts of wind can occur with speeds of well over 100 kilometers per hour. Even a local tornado cannot be completely ruled out with so much activity in the air. It is a situation to keep a close eye on.” Nicer weather is predicted for the weekend, luckily.