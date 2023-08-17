She found the thief in the house who was already hoarding jewels and precious objects, but she didn’t panic and in cold blood she first saved her grandparents and then had the man arrested. The protagonist of the story, which took place in Ancona, was a 12-year-old girl. With an uncommon lucidity, the little girl attracted the attention of the criminal and secured her grandparents, before having the police intervene.

The episode took place yesterday, 16 August 2023, when a 50-year-old multiple offender managed to enter the house by passing through a window, and then went up to the second floor, where the bedrooms were located, starting to stock up on jewels.

Unfortunately for him, the 12-year-old was in the next room, in the company of her grandparents. No one had noticed what was happening, but the girl heard some suspicious noise and, without saying anything, she looked out to try to see what was happening. Noticing the thief, she hid in the bathroom, but she realized she was without a cell phone and her concern was immediately for her grandparents who, at that moment, were on the ground floor.

So she slipped out unnoticed and went downstairs. After making her grandparents understand to keep quiet, she took them out of the house and, grabbing her cell phone, she immediately called her mother who, consequently, called the police. The officers, who intervened immediately, caught the man in the act of committing a crime and arrested him and tried him directly.