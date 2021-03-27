The Maya civilization had achievements as other civilizations in various fields, but it distinguished itself from other civilizations in certain areas in which it excelled, and left evidence of it, and one of the most important of these areas is trade.

Archaeologists in Calakmul, in the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula, have found an ancient mural, the first reliable evidence to confirm the Maya practice of the salt trade.

It should be noted that the city of Calakmul was included by the UNESCO in the World Heritage List. And this city was at one time one of the main centers of the Maya civilization during the years 200-700 AD.

Find a plaque confirming the Maya trade practice

In the discovered mural, a scene of daily life appears – the seller hands the buyer what looks like a large piece of salt wrapped in paper, and in front of the buyer is a basket containing what he believes to be loose salt. This painting is considered the first confirmation that the Maya people used to trade in salt in their country, according to the website “RT”.

The Journal of Anthropological Archeology notes that researchers believed that “salt pans” were easily transported by canoe along the sea coast and then across rivers in southern Belize.

It is noteworthy that the University of Louisiana scientists discovered warehouses and a plant of salt in 2004, which are in good condition because they were completely submerged in water in the mangrove forests of Belize. Since then, researchers have discovered more than 70 similar sites with an extensive network of buildings.

Researchers have discovered at the site of the Salt Factory more than 4000 wooden poles, paddles, boats and equipment from the metal jadeite, which was sacred to the peoples of ancient Mexico, and stone vessels and equipment for salting meat and fish and parts and pieces of many different pottery vessels. From these discoveries, researchers learned that the Mayans obtained salt from boiling brine in these vessels.

And researchers believe, that the Mayans used to use salt a lot. After re-printing these vessels using a 3D printer, they discovered that they were of one size, which means that the vessels intended for selling salt were of a precise size.

“This salt, produced in carefully calibrated quantities, could have been used in the market as money in circulation,” says senior researcher Heizer McKillop.