After Greyhound had a great performance, Apple TV + is now betting on Finch, his new movie also starring Tom Hanks. The production comes from Amblin Partners and in the first instance it was going to be distributed by Universal Studios, until those of Cupertino obtained the rights. Now, after several weeks of releasing a promotional poster, They have finally released the first official trailer.

In the sci-fi film, which was initially to be called Bios, Hanks plays Finch, one of the few survivors on the face of the Earth after a global cataclysm left the world a hostile wasteland.

In the midst of this unfavorable environment, the subject builds an android named Jeff (whose vocal performance falls on Caleb Landry Jones) to help him on his journey with his dog, Goodyear, and to take care of him when he can no longer.

Finch’s official poster. Photo: Apple TV +

The unlikely trio head west, beyond the mountains, to avoid the chaos of devastating storms. However, the characters must overcome various challenges, albeit with moments of comedy, which allow Finch to show his creation the wonders of being alive.

Based on a script by Ivor Powell and Craig Luck, the film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, recognized for his work on Game of Thrones. It has also emerged that Robert Zemeckis, director of Cast away and Forrest Gump (both starring Hanks), serves as executive producer of this promising feature film, along with Andy Berman, Adam Merims, Sapochnik and Luck.

Finch, promotional image. Photo: Apple TV +

When is Finch released?

To the delight of fans of sci-fi adventures, Finch will arrive on Apple TV on Friday, November 5 this year.