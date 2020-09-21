A longtime friend of President Putin, businessman Arkady Rotenberg, whose son topped the Forbes children’s rankings, may have used London’s Barclays to circumvent US and European sanctions imposed on him.

Reported by BBC citing documents from the Financial Crimes Unit of the US Treasury Department.

The businessman spent money on the purchase of works of art.

According to the newspaper, Rotenberg’s company spent about 60 million pounds through the Barclays bank.

According to information “Present tense”, Other suspicious actions of Russian clients of well-known international banks were also revealed.

Thus, the Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov paid “Putin’s wallet” to the cellist Sergei Roldugin. Founder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov – Yeltsin’s son-in-law and adviser to Vladimir Putin Valentin Yumashev.

Through the agency “Rosoboronexport” the currency was transferred to the close associate of the former president of Indonesia.

The largest donor to the British Conservatives, which donated £ 1.7m to the ruling Tory party, received money from Russian Senator Suleiman Kerimov.

Recall that after the leak of FinCEN files, investigative journalists stated that many well-known world banks are aware of the huge flows of dirty money, but they do not always take steps to stop it.

199

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter