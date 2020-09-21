Highlights: The English newspaper The Indian Express has published a sensational report

There have been many major disclosures citing secret documents of a department of the US government

Corruption, forgery, cheating, forgery, uncovered raw letter from treasurers

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the Treasury Department of the US government has a raw letter from India’s scam leaders, corrupt bureaucrats, capitalists who defraud banks, and fraudsters who can create a stir in the country’s politics. Under the umbrella of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), 109 media institutions from 88 countries have acquired these raw letters recorded in the Finsen Files.



English newspaper claim

A report published in the English newspaper The Indian Express claimed that after scrutinizing 2,000 such secret documents, the names of many Indians have come out who have done illegal transactions of large amounts of money. The names of those banks are also mentioned in the documents, which became the means of these mind-boggling frauds and failed to stop them.

These scams are mentioned in extremely secret documents

According to the Indian Express, Finsen’s highly secret documents seize the story of a fraud worth Rs 2 lakh crore. The newspaper claims that in these documents it tried to scrutinize the names of people against whom different agencies in India are investigating. According to Indian Express, Finsen’s documents record the names of people and companies involved in several cases of corruption and tax evasion, including the 2G scam, the AgustaWestland scandal, the Rolls Royce bribery scandal and the Aircel-Maxis case. Agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are investigating these cases in India.



These people and companies names include

According to the newspaper, the names of those who came out in the scrutiny of the documents included smugglers of imprisoned artifacts and valuables, a global diamond company of people born in India, a major group company in the healthcare and hospitality sector, a steel company auctioned , A luxury car dealer who defrauded many wealthy people, a multinational company in India, a sponsor of the IPL team, an alleged hawala dealer who is making a big mess under the ED, a prominent financier of India’s underworld don and many others. Companies are involved.



44 transactions from Indian banks

The report says that in most cases the branches established in India of various banks were used to get funds. In some cases, transactions were also done through the accounts of foreign branches of Indian banks. Thus, the Finsen Files have names of 44 Indian banks that represent foreign banks in India. These include Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bank of Baroda.



Complete raw sheet for 18 years

The 3,201 transactions in which remittances, banks and recipients are located in India have transacted a total of $ 1.53 billion (about 112 billion rupees). Apart from these, thousands of such transactions have taken place which are known from abroad. Keep in mind that these documents related to the Finsen Files refer to incidents related to India recorded between 1999 and 2017.