Fincantieri focuses on tech and defines the agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Ramazel Engineering

Fincantieri today defined the terms for the acquisition of 100% of Remazel Engineering from Advanced Technology Industrial Group. This was announced in a company press release according to which “with this operation Fincantieri intends to accelerate the growth of its technological, engineering and manufacturing skills in the offshore and subsea sectors”.

Remazel is an Italian company with various offices in Italy, Brazil and China which boasts over 160 employees and which achieved revenues of over 100 million euros in 2022. The agreement relating to the acquisition, which must be finalized by 2023, provides for the payment of a consideration based on an enterprise value of 78 million. Closing is estimated in the first quarter of 2024.

