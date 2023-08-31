Fincantieri looks to the future and focuses on artificial intelligence. that’s how

Now it can no longer be avoidedall the major international investors are relying more and more frequently to artificial intelligence. It has been added to the very long list of avant-garde companies that focus on the thrust of technological innovation Fincantieri. The group – we read in Il Messaggero – to improve maintenance and performance more efficient engines, turbines and components of ships and offer hi-tech services to passengers on board ships, will rely on AI. All with the aim of achieving after 2030 a construction site model “of the future”with robots responding to manpower shortages, automated systems and increasingly specialized operators, with high digital skills.

Read also: Bei, Franco’s name confirmed. Conversation between Giorgetti and the former minister

Read also: ECB, Panetta relaunches Eurobonds: “We need a banking union”

Subscribe to the newsletter

