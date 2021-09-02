Fincantieri, the hypothesis of the rescue of Termini Imerese. Summit at the Mise

The appointment at Mise has already been fixed for some time. Fincantieri is serious and aims to save the industrial area of ​​Termini Imerese. The former Fiat plant ended up in the crosshairs of the industrial giant. An initial evaluation of a pole in the naval engineering sector will be made – reads the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. The hypothesis has been carefully examined and analyzed in the past few weeks. But on the tables of the government there are still some knots to be solved in order to make the idea of ​​the industrial giant materialize.

To relaunch the Palermo area, in fact, Fincantieri asks for the overcoming – continues the Sun – of some obstacles. Necessary step for the company to propose and develop its project. Even the Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti has doubts about the operation. We need to find a way to involve Fincantieri but without going against the expression of interest, published in May by Commissioners Blutec, who owns the former Fiat area. In addition, the issue of projects already started also remains.