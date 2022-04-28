Fincantieri, General Graziano accused of devastation

The new president of Fincantieri is likely to be sent for trial for “environmental disaster“. Claudio Grazianotoday head of the Military Committee of the European Union, waiting to take up his post in the naval group – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – could go on trial for the devastation of the polygon of Capo Teuladaa wonderful area of ​​the southwestern coast of Sardinia destroyed for decades since exercises with every kind of heavy armament. The hearing preliminary is set for May 6. The indictment is about the time she was chief of staff of the Army between 2011 and 2015 and also involves the predecessor Giuseppe Valotto And three other generals.

In the indictment – the Fact continues – we read that the area it was uused as a target from land and sea, with a very high number of shots – between heavy artillery, rockets and anti-tank missiles – no less than, in the period from 2010 to September 2014, in total 686,000 with serious impact on the morphology of the territory e heavy metal dispersionfrom the impact and explosion of missiles and ammunition “and”erosion phenomena water and wind power to determine in several points the rocky outcrop of the substrate with severe repercussions on flora and fauna“. For the disaster, the prosecutor identifies the people offended in Ministry of the Environmentin Sardinia Region is in the Municipality of Teulada. “It would be absurd if they did not constitute themselves – explains the prosecutor’s lawyer – to protect a raped territory that belongs to all the Italian people“.

Read also:

The Fdi conference, here are the guests. So Meloni is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi

Center-right, Salvini’s ‘road map’ for unity. Exclusive Affaritaliani

Twitter to Musk? Accelerate the war between governments and digital powers. And Trump …

Tim, green light to the “discount” from Dazn: tight deadlines for the definitive yes

Died after breast surgery, “the beautician sutured the wounds with glue”

Guerra, Farage: “Why does the West no longer dialogue with Putin? Absurd”

France, throwing tomatoes on Macron at the first exit after re-election

The “Piazza dei Mestieri” supported by Enel Cuore Onlus opens in Milan

Snam, 2021 financial statements approved: de Virgiliis appointed Chairman

Astrazeneca, new office opened in Mind. It will host about 300 people