The dossier of collaborations between the two great industrial champions of the State is now accelerating. Fincantieri and Leonardo have entered into an alliance that aims to transform the two groups into a European defense and security giant. In the two exclusive interviews with Secolo XIX (here the interview with Roberto Cingolani, CEO of Leonardo) the number one of the two main Italian industrial groups reveal the plans for collaboration in the diving domain, explaining the fundamental role of the Navy in this new alliance.

Genoa – «The Mediterranean is the sea where the most electricity, telecommunications, oil and gas pipelines pass». And then there are the seabed, «territories not even mapped today, yet geo-strategic because they are the subject of exploration». The ESG sustainability of Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, has an extra “s”, that of safety.

Not just environment (environment), social (social) and governance (government), then?

«I would add the “s” for security, which is a little more than Defense. When we talk about the underwater domain this concept of security becomes even more concrete. Underwater is a hot and very current topic. The Mediterranean is the sea through which most electricity, telecommunications, oil and gas pipelines pass. Then there is the world of seabeds, which are not even always mapped and are geo-strategic, because they will be the subject of mineral exploration, I am thinking of rare earths for example”.

Is the Navy the protagonist of the agreement signed between Fincantieri and Leonardo?

«It will have the role of taking on, in the general interest, the additional task of submarine security. The Navy is a validator of new ideas and technologies, it defines the doctrine first and then the requirements, and in doing so validates objects and technologies – also and based on exports”.

Are the military and civilian industries communicating vessels?

«Military technologies spill over into civil industry, creating GDP, new jobs and targeting exports. In this agreement, Fincantieri’s mission is to be the leader in the dominion of the sea and underwater with a dual role, military and civil.”

What does collaboration consist of?

«With Cingolani I am developing a relationship of managerial and strategic esteem. In the domain of the sea extended to diving, Fincantieri will be an accelerator and consolidator of the new products and technologies that we will develop with Leonardo and with the other players in the supply chain”.

How much is already monitored and safe in the sea?

«It’s foolhardy to give a percentage. I can say that if you go underwater today you encounter two worlds: the military, with submarines and other specific vehicles, and the energy oil companies, which carry out operations with robots. The ecosystem needs to be built, we will do this by identifying the product road map: what is there and what is missing. We have already focused on the plan, the agreement with Leonardo is a point of action.”

Fincantieri has been building submarines since 1908, how many have you produced and how many are operational today?

«Since 1908, when the Foca was launched, we have built 108 and today there are eight in operation. The Navy, 25 years ago, envisaged a far-sighted program on a version of non-nuclear submarines, with an Italian-German technological platform. The first object we have is therefore the hydrogen submarine, which already includes fuel cells and hydrogen storage systems.”

We are talking about hydrogen for the energy transition.

«While on the mainland we talk about hydrogen, the Navy has been managing it for 15 years: this is an example of what I mean by the transfer of technology from the military to the civilian».

What new products will you develop?

«Smaller submarines, 800 tons, usable in a different way from the current ones; autonomous underwater drones, three and nine meters long, which can also accommodate small crews; robots that do underwater monitoring and mining.”

Leonardo’s electronics and sensors are also on board these vehicles.

«The submarine domain must be thought of from 360 degrees. Underwater, for example, traditional telecommunications do not propagate, telecommunications systems only work with acoustic and optical protocols. There are many similarities between space and the underwater world, the latter is much closer to us.”

Times?

«The collaboration between Fincantieri and Leonardo is already active, the agreement strengthens and accelerates it. As super specialists in the sector, our activity will intertwine with the imminent arrival of the National Diving Center of the Navy, which will be built in San Bartolomeo and will have a governance and program”.

Employment implications?

«Absolutely yes, because we are designing the industry that will be born, in the sense that we are creating a melting pot of the best there is, giving it an organization that brings together different forces to develop new products».

There seems to be human harmony between her and Cingolani, as well as business. Is that so?

«With Cingolani there is a lot of empathy: he has vision, energy, courage, enthusiasm. What was evident, the importance of collaborating, accelerates with us and is successful because the synergies do not transfer value from one company to another, but multiply it for both”