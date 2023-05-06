CDP, Contini proposed as director for Fincantieri

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti announces that, in view of the renewal of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the appointment of a director of Fincantieri, on the agenda of the Shareholders’ Meeting convened for May 31, 2023, CDP equity (direct shareholder of the Company with a 71.32% stake) presented the following list of candidates for the office of Statutory Auditor: Statutory Auditors 1. Elena Cussigh; 2. Antonello Lillo; Alternate auditors 1. Ottavio De Marco; 2. Ariadne Pennacchio. The proposal to nominate Barbara Debora Contini as director.

Subscribe to the newsletter

