Comau and Fincantieri presented the first result of their collaboration: MR4Weld (Mobile Robot for Weld), a mobile robot designed to improve the quality, performance and well-being of operators during labour-intensive welding activities . Furthermore, after signing a letter of intent in 2021 and after successfully completing the production tests of the prototypes, which are currently underway, Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier and Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero signed a new agreement that provides for the development of additional machines and mobile robotic solutions for unstructured environments. The MR4Weld mobile robot is being tested and will subsequently be used in the Fincantieri shipyards to autonomously weld steel structures, with the possibility of increasing operations up to three times compared to a manual process. This system features a high payload 6-axis articulated robot, equipped with a welding torch installed on a tracked undercarriage and with an integrated vision system to autonomously identify weld joints. It helps transform the shipbuilding process, providing greater flexibility and higher safety, as well as reducing overall costs. MR4Weld can be managed by a single operator during transfer and welding activities. The system also uses digital tools to collect welding and manufacturing data, which can be used to track weld joints. Being MR4Weld fully compliant with current safety regulations, it can be used without fences on each of the multiple floors of which a ship is composed. Fincantieri and Comau have jointly filed a European patent application for some specific technical characteristics.

“The project with Comau”, explains the CEO of Fincantieri Folgiero, “is part of a broader context, in which as a large manufacturing company we measure ourselves with the absence of low value-added workforce which represents an area of suffering not only for Italy, but for the whole of Europe and the West.Hence the decision to focus on the technological leverage that decreases this type of need and allows us to bring the Italians back towards the workforce with high added value, that which I define the testadopera”. The CEO of Comau, Pietro Gorlier, adds: “The demand for automation is growing by over 10% annually, with even higher peaks in the sectors that are opening up to these technologies. Leveraging the experience and skills gained in the Automotive ‘traditional’ Comau is developing advanced automation solutions for new markets and is consolidating itself in the e-Mobility segment, which already today represents 30% of our business, which is constantly growing.An important example of the innovative technologies we are developing to bring benefits of automation outside the factory perimeter, even in open and unstructured environments, is the project developed with Fincantieri, of which today we are presenting the first concrete result, MR4WELD (mobile welding robot), at the same time strengthening the partnership between the 2 companies, with a new letter of intent that we signed at the Automatica fair in Munich.Two Italian companies, global leaders in their respective markets, are collaborating to increase both the efficiency of production processes and the well-being of workers through advanced technology, digitization and innovation”.