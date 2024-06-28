Fincantieri to build the fourth NFS submarine for the Italian Navy for 500 million euros

OCCAR (Joint Cooperation Organization in the field of Armsthe International Armaments Cooperation Organization) exercised the option to build the fourth submarine new generation related to the program U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) from the Navy assigned to Fincantieri. The unit has a value of approx 500 million eurosincluding the relative Integrated Logistics Support And In Service Support. With this signature, further options are also released which complete the maintenance support of the submarines already contracted.

The signature was held between the Director of OCCAR, Joachim Sucker and the Director General of the Military Ships Division, Dario Desteat the Fincantieri plant in Muggiano, where the start of work was also celebrated with the cutting of the third NFS submarine, also under construction for the Navy. Also present at the ceremony was the Director of Naval Armaments, Admiral Chief Inspector Joseph Abbamonte.

At the same time an important is activated Engineering Change Proposal for industrialization in Italy, production and integration on board of all U212NFS of an innovative lithium energy storage system (Lithium Battery System) which will replace the traditional lead system currently in use. This cutting-edge technology will increase the submarines’ submerged autonomy.

THE U212NFS submarines will be highly innovative, with significant design changes all developed independently by Fincantieriwhich plays the role of Design Authority And Prime Contractorin accordance with the requirements of Navy. The program responds to the need to guarantee adequate surveillance and control capabilities of underwater spaces, considering the complex operational scenarios that will characterize the future of operations in the underwater sector and the approaching end of the operational life of the 4 units of the “Sauro” class currently in service. They will also join the four operational U212A class submarines, of which Romei is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance work at the Muggiano shipyard.

Pierroberto FolgieroChief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantiericommented: “We are proud to announce this further step forward in Fincantieri’s growth in the defense sector and, in particular, in innovation in the underwater sector. This project contributes to expanding our presence in the underwater domain, a strategic area where the fundamental challenges of geopolitical balances and technological innovation of the future will be played out. In addition to the order for the construction of a new latest-generation submarine, we have signed the agreement for the new Lithium Battery System which represents an absolute innovation in underwater propulsion systems, testifying the commitment of Fincantieri and the Italian Navy to the development and industrialization of internationally cutting-edge underwater technologies.”.

The new class U212NFS will serve to preserve and increase the strategic and innovative industrial know-how gained by Fincantieri and to consolidate the technological advantage achieved by the company and the supply chain, major industrial companies and small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector, because the presence on board of components developed by the national industry will be strengthened.

The tasks that submarines perform for the benefit of the community are many. On a daily basis, submarines of the Navy are engaged in the surveillance of maritime communication routes and the underwater dimension, also within the framework of NATO and EU alliances. A role that is becoming increasingly important in light of the country’s interests that reside beneath the surface of the sea, from seabed resources to underwater energy and communication infrastructures.