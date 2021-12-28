Finanza.tech has announced that it has received from Borsa Italiana the provision for the admission to trading of its ordinary shares (Isin code: IT0005475162) and of the warrants called ‘Warrant Finanza.tech 2021-2024’ (Isin code: IT0005475147) on the market Euronext Growth Milan (Egm), after successfully completing the placement of its ordinary shares and warrants. The trading start date is set for December 29, 2021, reports the company active in the fintech sector to support SMEs that makes use of artificial intelligence and a proprietary technological platform. The bookbuilding for the listing process, adds Finanza.tech, was successfully closed with an overall demand exceeding about 6 times the offer, thanks to the consistent demand from qualified Italian and foreign investors.

“The successful closure of bookbuilding and the admission to trading of Finanza.tech is a great result” commented Nicola Occhinegro, founder and CEO of Finanza.tech, underlining that “investors have trusted our project and our model of business: that of financial enabler who, by exploiting artificial intelligence, puts himself at the service of companies to bridge the funding gap and reduce the systemic cost of allocating capital “. Occhinegro highlights that “the listing on the stock exchange for Finanza.tech is only the beginning of a multi-year growth path. We are planning investments aimed at enhancing our technology based on artificial intelligence, cultivating and attracting talents and increasing efforts in communication, so as to broaden the basin for our reality and the concrete benefits that we can bring to the entrepreneurial fabric. Challenging projects that strengthen our offer and make us more and more a fintech point of reference for all Italian SMEs “.

Finanza.tech also informs that the total value of the resources raised through the IPO is approximately Euro 3.5 million (excluding the exercise of the Greenshoe increase in capital for an amount of 417 thousand shares), aimed mainly at primary institutional investors. and professional shares, at a price of € 1.20 per ordinary share, for an amount of approximately 2.9 million newly issued shares at the start date of trading. As a result of the institutional placement, and net of the greenshoe, at the start date of trading, the share capital of Finanza.Tech SpA will consist of 12,915,000 ordinary shares. The capitalization of the Company after the capital increase, calculated on the basis of the offer price, is approximately € 15.5 million with a free float of 22.57%.