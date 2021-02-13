Borja Oyarzábal (left) and Borja Pérez Arauna lead the Tresmares Capital project.

In December 2019, Banco Santander announced the launch of Tresmares, a platform whose objective is to provide companies with alternative formulas to traditional financing, ranging from private or personalized debt to equity participation mechanisms. To start the project, it reached an agreement with a team of managers specialized in SMEs. This team is led by Borja Pérez Arauna (president) and Borja Oyarzábal (CEO), who since 2003 have been responsible for the Qualitas Equity fund.

“In our trajectory we have realized that in the financial industry they talk above all about the product. We want to break with that and establish a long-term partner relationship with the client, offering them the type of financing they need at all times. Our model goes around the traditional and offers financing tailored to the entrepreneur and not to the product that the entity has ”, summarizes Oyarzábal.

Tresmares uses market intelligence models to identify which are the sectors of the Spanish economy with the greatest growth potential and, within those industries, which are the leading companies. The platform is designed primarily for SMEs with a gross operating profit (ebitda) of between one and seven million euros. Currently, his model has identified 105 high-potential trends, in industries as disparate as genomics and organic fertilization, closely following some 1,200 companies. “When we find an SME with leadership capacity, we sit down with them and, instead of offering them a specific financing scheme, we work on a business plan, see what needs they may have and then talk about concrete solutions. Sometimes it can take up to a year for the aid to be finalized. And this can be a simple support to its working capital and other times more complex capital structures ”, says Oyarzábal.

The vocation of Tresmares, although they can enter the capital of their clients, is mainly support, leaving the management in the hands of the owners of the SME. However, they do advise them on matters such as commercial strategy, contracting systems or internationalization. This last aspect is, in his opinion, one of the great obstacles to overcome for Spanish SMEs to gain size: “After the financial crisis, companies began to export, but more out of necessity than conviction. It is necessary to open more to the outside ”.

The arrival of European funds for economic reconstruction poses, according to Oyarzábal, two types of challenges. “In the long term, we must open a debate away from political partisan tensions about which country we want to leave our children, identifying those sectors in which Spain has to be yes or yes. In the short and medium term, European money poses the challenge of transforming our financial system. We have a very bank-based model where intervention via debt is easy, but the great deficit of our business ecosystem is the contribution of capital. We estimate that Spain needs between 30,000 and 40,000 million euros in additional capital, “says the manager.

The launch of Tresmares coincided with the outbreak of the pandemic. Even so, in 2020 they invested about 300 million and expect that in 2021 their balance will approach 600 million. The profitability of the platform is linked to the different products they offer. “In products with bank profitability this ranges between 2% and 3%, for longer-term products the profitability grows between 200 and 300 points and is even higher in capital products.”