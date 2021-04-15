Financing Survey: Nearly 40% of business leaders are unaware of EU reform, which will significantly change funding

Large companies are concerned about the timing and preparation of the taxonomic reform of sustainable financing in the EU, which will come into force next year, according to an EK survey.

Two out of three considers the taxonomic reform of sustainable financing in the European Union to be a positive step for a large Finnish company, but the way it is implemented is thoughtful, according to a survey commissioned by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK.

Companies are concerned about the timing and preparation of the reform, which will enter into force next year.

The EU wants to use taxonomy, ie sustainability classification, to speed up the implementation of climate goals by linking corporate finance and the climate and environmental impact of investments. The more sustainable an investment project, the easier and cheaper it can be expected to receive funding in the future.

The European Commission is expected to present a proposal on taxonomic criteria on 21 April. The criteria concretely define sustainability.

According to EK’s press release, taxonomy is a matter of Finland’s destiny. This is also reflected in the feedback from large companies, which is twofold, says EK’s CEO Jyri Häkämies.

“The message from companies is clear: the low-carbon forms of energy in our industry should be treated fairly and neutrally in taxonomy, based on their real climate impact. This applies to nuclear power, hydropower as well as forest-based biomass, ”Häkämies says in a press release.

Taxonomic reform is remote for large companies, although it will bring significant changes to their funding and reporting obligations, possibly in early 2022. Nearly 40 percent of business leaders were unaware of taxonomic reform at all.

One-third of business leaders say their companies are fairly or very well prepared for their taxonomy. Among those familiar with the subject, the proportion is almost half. Instead, a quarter of all interviewees said preparations were yet to come.

Two-thirds estimate that the introduction of taxonomy is at least a pretty good thing. However, companies expect taxonomy to increase the reporting burden.

In early April, the research company IROResearch interviewed 50 corporate decision makers from large companies whose work includes the EU taxonomy criteria.