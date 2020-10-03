When small and medium-sized businesses need a loan, there are huge differences between providers. Our test shows what they are. By Bernhard Bomke, Euro am Sonntag

E.It doesn’t always have to be nine billion euros to keep companies running smoothly. Or even exist – like Lufthansa, which is being kept airworthy due to the corona pandemic with said nine billion euros in state aid. The majority of the companies are much smaller, do not get billions, but even in a life without lockdown, without everyday masks, without a flood of travel warnings and without anxious looks at corona incidences, they need loans of perhaps 10,000, 50,000 or 100,000 euros every now and then. To keep the company running, to modernize or expand it. With a new shelving system, a new machine, a more powerful server or more modern office equipment.

More than 99 percent of the companies in Germany are small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs for short. The Federal Statistical Office counts more than 2.6 million companies. According to the statisticians’ definition, SMEs have up to 249 employees and generate a maximum annual turnover of 50 million euros. Four out of five of these companies have a maximum of nine employees. In the case of such businesses, the Wiesbaden-based office speaks of small businesses. There are also many lone fighters here, who are often called solo self-employed.

As important as automotive companies, Lufthansa, Siemens, FC Bayern München AG or the chemical giant BASF are: More than 60 percent of employees in this country work for small and medium-sized companies. According to the latest available figures, they account for almost a third of sales.

No wonder that SMEs are generally very welcome guests at banks and increasingly also at internet-based financial service providers (fintechs). In their capacity as borrowers, they represent a particularly stable clientele. Classic financiers advertise their on-site presence and security, while newcomers such as the European SME financing platform October, which has only been active in Germany since the end of 2019, emphasize their speed.

Regional, national or fintech

Regardless of whether it is a regional bank, major bank or fintech: We wanted to know more precisely where the best addresses for SME loans are in this country. To this end, € uro am Sonntag commissioned the German Customer Institute (DKI) with the test “Best SME Loan 2020”. The Düsseldorf market researchers checked twelve providers for their loan offers, the conditions and their customer service (see box “This is how testing was done”). However, this time only eight made it into the overall standings. Above all, this has to do with the fact that some providers were unable or unwilling to name any conditions for our four example cases for very different reasons.

Credit approval within hours

The DKI encountered major differences in the provision of SME loans. The self-employed and freelancers (as sole employees) can get the tested SME loans from almost all providers. Only with Fintech Kapilendo that doesn’t work. This is one of the reasons why Kapilendo was rated “poor” as the worst provider in this category. The positive findings in the test included the following: Almost all providers can also apply for SME loans online. Only Commerzbank does not offer this. At Deutsche Bank there is only a maximum of 50,000 euros online.

For all test participants, direct contact persons are available to customers by phone and e-mail. Eight providers also advise personally in the branch. And five participants also have contact persons via video conference on offer. Many houses process the loan requests very quickly. Iwoca and Targobank need a few hours, while Deutsche Bank, Hamburger Sparkasse and Postbank name processing on the same day as the standard. Kapilendo takes a lot of time between receipt of the application and payment. 18 days are the minimum here.

The loan offers are usually dependent on creditworthiness. This is only not the case with the Ethik Bank. All providers check the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, usually via inquiries from credit agencies such as Schufa or Creditreform. And most institutes require the current annual financial statements or a no less current income and surplus account.

The minimum loan amount varies widely. It ranges from 1,000 euros at Iwoca to 50,000 euros at Kapilendo. The maximum loan amount is between 100,000 euros with Iwoca, Targobank and Berliner Volksbank and a whopping six million euros with Kapilendo. The Hamburger Sparkasse stated that the loan amount is potentially unlimited. Four houses did not specify a fixed upper limit.

In terms of the conditions, it is positive that only two providers charge additional costs beyond the interest. The Ethik Bank charges additional fees of 45 to 135 euros, depending on the sample case, the Sparkasse KölnBonn 24 to 96 euros. The difference between the lowest and highest borrowing interest is between 2.75 percentage points for sample case 4 (loan amount: 100,000 euros) and 3.43 percentage points for sample case 2 (25,000 euros). For all four sample cases, the Berliner Volksbank cites the lowest borrowing rate of 1.0 percent each.

Low interest rate at Berliner Volksbank

Those who take out a 10,000 euro loan can save 310 euros according to the test if the lender is Postbank and not Ethik Bank. A saving of 11,604 euros is possible if – as in the sample case four – 100,000 euros are borrowed from the Berliner Volksbank and not from the Ethik Bank.

A look at the customer service: Here Kapilendo and the Hamburger Sparkasse received the grade “poor”. This can be explained, for example, as follows: At Kapilendo, no one could be reached on eight out of ten calls. And if someone did answer the phone, the testers found him comparatively unfriendly and not very competent. At Hamburger Sparkasse, five out of ten email inquiries went unanswered. And, here it comes, not a single question was answered in the five responses. The employees of Iwoca and Deutsche Bank found the callers to be particularly competent.

Front: Postbank, back: Ethik Bank

Postbank performed best in the test. Your SME loans stand out with a wide range of services, a lot of flexibility (increase installments, change the time of payment, make special repayments, repay loans early) and the option of calling in a surety if the creditworthiness is poor. The credit costs are among the lowest in the sample cases, and many change requests do not cost extra. Fees are only due for special repayments and early repayment. Customer service via email, however, can be expanded. Here, all ten responses consisted of standard answers, which were also rather unfriendly in comparison.

The Ethik Bank performed worst in the test. She got the overall grade “satisfactory”. Among other things, these aspects were more negative: The SME loans of the Ethik Bank are comparatively inflexible. Lower or increase installments, make special repayments, top up loans or repay early – none of this is possible. The credit costs for the four sample cases are the highest or second highest, depending on the case.

However, the customer service is very good. The hotline staff turned out to be very competent, and Ethik Bank really went to great lengths to answer the emails. Most of the answers were “completely satisfactory”. And: The Ethik Bank has a special hotline for SME loans. This is how service works.

This is how it was tested:

The German Customer Institute (DKI) tested loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from twelve providers on around 150 criteria for € uro am Sonntag. Regional and national banks as well as internet-based financial service providers (fintechs) are also involved. For the test, the Düsseldorf company made 286 customer contacts from the beginning of June to the end of August. The DKI assumed four model cases for an investment loan. The three categories of conditions, offers (each weighted with 40 percent) and customer service (20 percent) were tested. In addition, an evaluation was carried out on the keyword price-performance ratio. For this purpose, the offer and the conditions were set in relation.

Offer: Here the testers looked at the scope of services and the features of the SME loans. Among other things, this included: term, minimum and maximum loan amounts, scope of credit checks, flexibility during the term (e.g. lowering loan installments).

Conditions: The providers were asked to state the exact conditions of the loans for the four model cases (debit interest, sum of interest, total costs) and to provide information on fees for account statements or rate increases.

Customer Service: In the case of customer inquiries by e-mail or telephone, it was rated how friendly, competent and quick the providers reacted. The testers also checked the providers’ websites.

Image source: Finances Verlag, Finances Verlag, Finances Verlag