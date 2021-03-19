Financing Research: Global warming may lower Finland’s credit rating

Researchers at the University of Cambridge say global warming at the current rate could lower the credit ratings of dozens of countries by the end of the decade.

This could mean that countries will have to pay higher interest rates on their loans. As countries’ credit ratings often also affect the credit ratings of companies operating in the country, the impact may also be reflected in the financing costs of companies.

Researchers Cambridge and a group of other British universities created a machine-learning model for the study, based on a large number of credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s ratings and climate economics estimates of how global warming is affecting economic growth, indebtedness and so on.

Instead, for example, the model does not include the potential effects of climate change on countries’ political stability.

“We show that in different warming scenarios, climate change may affect credit ratings as early as 2030, and by 2100, credit rating declines will be larger and affect a larger number of countries. For example, in a scenario where no new emission reduction measures are taken, the credit ratings of 63 countries will be downgraded by an average of 1.02 by 2030, and by 2100, the ratings of 80 countries will be downgraded by an average of 2.48, ”the researchers write.

In a scenario where countries around the world fail to agree on new emission reduction measures, the credit ratings of several countries could fall by at least 5 notches on a 20-point scale, according to researchers.

At greatest risk are China and Chile, whose credit ratings are calculated to fall by more than 6 and more than 8 notches by 2100 on a 20-point scale.

According to the model, Finland’s credit rating would decrease by 1.75 articles in the same scenario by 2100.

Researchers however, the impact on credit ratings will remain much more moderate if global warming slows. In a scenario where emissions start to decline and reach net zero in 2100, the effects on credit ratings will be almost wiped out.

In this scenario, for example, Finland’s credit rating would fall by only half a notch.