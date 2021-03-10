Financing of culture Survey: The majority of council candidates believe that the municipality’s cultural offer will strengthen the economy and create more jobs

Finland is gaining culture-friendly councils.

Finland is gaining culture-friendly councils, says a survey of election candidates commissioned by the culture and art advocacy organization Kulta ry.

75 per cent of the candidates in the municipal elections to be held in June believe that increasing the municipality’s cultural and artistic supply will strengthen the municipality’s economy and employment. Of these, 42% fully agree with the statement and 33% somewhat agree.

Only 12% of respondents disagree. 13 percent can’t say.

The most The candidates for the green and the least for the basic Finns believe in the economic and employment-increasing effect of the municipality’s cultural offer. Only the majority of basic Finnish candidates do not believe that increasing the municipality’s cultural and artistic supply will strengthen the municipality’s economy and employment.

However, the general perception of the candidates about the economic and employment effect of cultural provision is reflected in the fact that almost half of the respondents from basic Finns, ie 44 per cent, somewhat or even completely agreed with the topic.

Question did not consider candidates who could in themselves be in favor of supporting culture even if they did not believe in the significance of the economic and employment impact.

“Just like this. There are certainly many people in the cultural field for whom the intrinsic value of art is paramount, not economic discourse. In our government Eva Biaudet warned that such an issue could therefore be confusing for some candidates, ”the Secretary General of the Gold Association Rosa Meriläinen says.

Rosa Meriläinen, Secretary General of Kuta ry.­

The result of the survey was a positive surprise for him.

“There has been a slight feeling in the industry that this side of business and vitality is not perceived by decision-makers, but they see culture only as an item of expenditure. According to the survey, this is not the case. ”

Meriläinen was also surprised that the economic effects of culture were most believed in Southern Savonia and Kymenlaakso. Uusimaa was third. The least positive economic effects of culture were believed in Päijät-Häme.

In large municipalities, the positive economic effects of culture were believed the most, but even in small municipalities with less than 5,000 people, 60 per cent of respondents believed that increasing the municipality’s cultural and artistic offer would strengthen the municipality’s economy and employment.

But was the survey introductory? In its introduction, for the sake of certainty, the candidates were given the data that “culture is a labor-intensive sector with a major impact on the region’s overall economy. By investing in culture and exploiting its positive effects, there is a good chance of creating a positive cycle in the municipal economy.”.

This was justified by studies Jyväskylä City Art Institutions, Seinäjoki rhythm music cluster and Pori Jazzin cash flows and regional economic impact. “40 percent of tourists is following culture, ”the introduction pointed out.

“Aula Research, which conducted the survey, recommended such an introduction, but I also understand the idea that a bare question could produce different results,” Meriläinen admits.

“I guess the idea is not to assume that candidates already have the necessary background information.”

For the survey responded to 1,737 candidates, and the results are weighted to match the share of votes received by the parties in the 2017 municipal elections. The margin of error is 2.5 percent.

More information on the candidates’ cultural attitudes will be available in the coming weeks from the HS Election Machine, where candidates will answer a variety of questions.

Attitudes towards cultural funding are studied with questions concerning city theaters and orchestras and the funding of nearby libraries.