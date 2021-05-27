Financing Media: The value of Klarna will rise to as much as $ 50 billion in the new funding round

According to media information, the Swedish company’s forthcoming financing round is estimated to be the last before the company’s listing on the stock exchange.

Swedish the payment services company Klarna is reaching an agreement on a financing round that could raise its value to more than $ 40 billion (about 33 billion euros), several media sources say.

American TV channel According to CNBC sources the value of the company rises to more than $ 40 billion, Swedish magazine Dagens Industrin (DI) to $ 40-50 billion and according to the news agency Reuters to close to $ 50 billion.

According to media reports, Klarna is seeking funding from a group of investors in a round of financing, including Japanese technology investor Softbank.

The amount of funding Klarna seeks is not known, but is expected to be less than the $ 1 billion that Klarna collected in the previous round of funding in March. The company was then valued at $ 31 billion.

Klarnasta is becoming Sweden ‘s largest financial company in the financing round, and its valuation is higher than that of several European giant banks, such as Deutsche Bank, Reuters says.

DI, on the other hand, compares that Klarna would become more valuable than the clothing giant H&M or Ericsson. If the valuation rises to $ 50 billion, Klarna’s value will also be close to Finland’s most valuable company, Neste.

According to Reuters, Klarna’s upcoming financing round is expected to be the last before the company is listed on the stock exchange.

CEO of Klarna Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Reuters earlier that the listing is likely to take place early next year without a IPO.