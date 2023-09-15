A Advance relevant in the inspection of federalized spending, occurs in the case of the State universitieswhich receive resources from federal governments through the Undersecretary of Higher Education of the SEP and from the state governments, with resources of federal origin, as is the case of the shares derived from the collection participatory federal. Both items are supervised by the Superior Audit of the Federationin the local case because the state contribution is basically financed with resources of federal origin, which is what the 2015 reforms – ratified by the 32 local congresses – point out, which is the exclusive power to supervise by the ASF. By simultaneously reviewing both the federal contribution, which always arrives in a timely manner, and the state contribution, it is an achievement that reduces the review time.

Now, there is an issue in this regard, since the resources agreed upon by local governments such as Subsidy Ordinary State, have not been paid in all cases, creating a deficit and registered debt from 2020 to date, that is, it is due to the entities of state higher educationclose to 10 billion pesos.

The federal contribution has always been paid in real time as shares. Its evolution from 2020 to date: in that year 17 state They did not fulfill their commitment, for a global amount of 1,950 million pesos; In 2021, there are already 19 states that stopped complying with 2,209 million pesos; By 2022, 13 states stopped paying 1,942 million; and as of August of this year, 22 state governments have not paid 2,628 million pesos.

This is a delicate problem, since the debts accumulated from these defaults will hardly be covered in the future and what must be done is to find a mechanism that allows these liabilities to be offset, which involves the income of federal origin from the states, particularly the shares that are paid directly to the states and these in turn disperse to the municipalities, at least twenty percent of the majority of the money.

At one time in the UCEF there were agreements between some federal agencies such as the IMSS and the ISSSTE, which allowed that, in the event of non-compliance by some states with their commitments to third parties, their participations would be withheld and the corresponding payment made. In Oaxaca, end of the eighties, the same procedure for the timely payment to BANOBRAS of municipal debts.

Of course, the consent of the state governments is required, which authorizes the UCEF to withhold and pay the Subsidy at Universitieswith the schedule that would have to be agreed upon by the interested parties.

Of course, the above is not a pretext to commit fraud or abuse by some universities, as happened in the past. Today there are conflicts in some states, which will have to be resolved and in the case of inspection, clarify…

A good fact, of the universities reviewed at COP 2021, only 1,550 million pesos were observed, which are in the clarification process.

The above is different from what happens with the basic education since when the deconcentration of basic education was decided in 1992, the Contribution Fund for Basic Education, the FAEB, today FONE, did not imply a pari passu, this is a state contribution. Of course, more than half of the states have their own basic education system, financed with their resources, of course the size of each subsystem is different and therefore their cost is unequal, the largest being that of EDOMEX.

