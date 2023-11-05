Financing | Finnish banks are now guaranteeing extraordinary profits, the reason being the special feature of Finnish loans

The rise in interest rates will bring record profits to banks this year, a study by the consulting company McKinsey predicts.

Finns banks’ profitability is on the rise, and the return on equity is predicted to rise to more than ten percent, which is significantly higher than the European average of seven percent, according to the US consulting company McKinsey recent global banking review.

The income of Finnish banks has improved, especially when comparing the income in relation to the size of the bank’s balance sheet. That key figure has been lower for Finnish banks than European benchmarks.

Finland regarding the banks’ good results and profitability have largely been explained by the improved interest margin, which brings a large part of the banks’ profits.

Interest margin means the difference between the funds it acquires and the funds it further lends, simplifying the margin between the interest the bank pays on deposits and the loan interest.

In Finland, that difference is greater than in many other European countries, because here, for example, mortgages often have variable interest rates, for example tied to the 3-12 month Euribor rate. In many European countries, mortgages often have fixed interest rates.

When the interest paid on deposit accounts in Finland has risen significantly slower than the general rise in interest rates and Finns have not transferred their account funds on a large scale to, for example, short-term interest funds, the difference between borrowing and lending by banks has grown.

It has fattened the results of Finnish banks.

For example, the OP group said in October that the difference between the interest received and paid by the bank, i.e. the interest margin, increased by 85 percent, or 957 million euros, to no less than 2,079 million euros in January-September from the comparison period a year ago.

On the other hand, in past zero-interest years, Finns have also benefited from the fact that mortgages here have often had variable interest rates.

Banking is currently more profitable in Finland than in a long time, McKinsey’s consultant focused on the financial sector Sami Jormalainen says.

However, he estimates that the market situation will become more challenging for banks as interest rates level off and financing costs rise.

Funding for banks becomes more expensive, and borrowing decreases during high interest rates.

“Even though the party is on now, there is no guarantee that it will last”, Jormalainen assesses the earnings condition of Finnish banks.

“This is the top year, globally too.”

“The interest margin will probably shrink when the price of the raw material, i.e. deposits, rises.”

Jormalainen reminds that for the first time in a long time, the housing loan portfolio has started to decline in Finland. The number of deposits also decreases, when deposits are used for increased interest expenses.

“In addition to interest costs, deposits are used especially for increased living costs and also for extra repayments.”

McKinsey according to the improvement in net interest income increased the industry’s profits globally by approximately 280 billion dollars, i.e. more than 260 billion euros in 2022.

One interesting piece of information from the annual global banking report concerns the growth of the entire financial industry.

The vast majority of the growth in the entire financial industry, almost 80 percent in the United States and more than 70 percent in Europe, between 2015 and 2023 will come from other than the balance sheets of traditional banks.

Various investment and pension funds, state investment funds, risk investments in unlisted companies and alternative investments have entered the banks’ plots and grown clearly more strongly than traditional banks.

“It doesn’t mean that the banks have been on the sidelines of this change,” says Jormalainen.

“Finnish banks have managed their breadcrumbs perfectly. They have not been idle. A large part of the fund investments are made through the bank’s asset managers.”

When the market is fragmented, globally specialized players have still taken market share away from banks.

Jormalainen predicts that due to the development of artificial intelligence and changes in business operations based on economies of scale, many banks will have to think about differentiating the traditional bank’s balance sheet-based business from other operations.

“In addition to traditional risk management expertise, banks will become technology houses.”