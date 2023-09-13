Financing | Europe threatens to lose the technology race to China and the United States, warns the Finnish director of the EU investment fund

What is when the growth of European companies always seems to be boring, and they don’t grow into truly global companies?

The problem of duration has become even more topical, as the race for dominance of the digital market is more political than before. Above all, the US, but also the Chinese digital giants have been able to modify the rules of the game in the digital market. The EU’s role has remained writing regulations, often helplessly late.

The CEO of the European Investment Fund (EIF) is also concerned about the conditions for the growth of European companies Marjut Falkstedt. The Finn, who had a long career in EU institutions, including the European Investment Bank, became the head of the EIR at the beginning of the year. The EIR’s task is precisely to finance the growth of small and medium-sized companies.

Early According to Falkstedt, getting financing for the first phase is one problem for European companies, but by no means the worst.

An even bigger problem is that it is difficult for a company that wants to become a large company to find capital in Europe. At this stage, raising capital typically takes place through a stock exchange listing.

“There are many stock exchanges in Europe that are not large enough and liquid enough [kaupankäynniltään vilkkaita] for large IPOs,” says Falkstedt.

This leads to the companies seeking to be listed on, for example, the technology-focused Nasdaq marketplace in the United States. According to Falkstedt, the phenomenon can be seen in continental Europe, but also in Britain.

“We lack a European Nasdaq.”

For twenty years already, there has been talk of creating a common capital market in the EU. However, the matter has not received much political weight, Falkstedt regrets.

“If we really want Europe to be competitive in relation to the United States and China, the capital market must be developed. I think the matter is still not fully understood.”

Especially the US and the Chinese have tried to shape the rules of the game in the digital market. Those representing the Danke Apartment apartment rental platform rang the bell of the New York Stock Exchange in January 2020.

A new kind however, movement is visible. Led by France, five EU countries decided last year to establish a special ETCI fund under the EIR, whose goal is specifically to facilitate the global growth of European technology companies. These funding rounds are already talking about hundreds of millions of euros. ETCI does not even participate in raising funds of less than one billion euros.

“There are currently only a few funds of this size in Europe,” says Falkstedt.

He says that EIR already has a “pretty good” list of potential funds to invest in. However, the paperwork is still in progress. EIR never finances companies directly, but funding always goes through intermediaries such as funds.

The five founding countries and the European Investment Bank gave ETCI an initial capital of just under four billion euros. So far, other EU countries have not joined the fund, despite the EIR’s appeal. Falkstedt says that he lobbied the idea in Finland as well.

“There are many companies in Finland that need financing rounds of hundreds of millions of euros.”

“ “We could do three times as much.”

Second the issue where access to finance is a big problem, according to Falkstedt, is the green transition.

The necessary investments are massive. The international energy organization IEA has estimated that the current pace of investment is completely insufficient if the goal is global carbon neutrality in 2050.

According to the IEA, the goal requires annual investments of roughly $4 trillion – that is, every year, for more than two decades.

The EU has the world’s most ambitious climate goals, but the money allocated to the transition is not in line with the goals, says Falkstedt.

He sees the problem in his own work. Supporting the green transition is one of the EIF’s priorities, and Falkstadt says there is huge demand for this funding. So big that the EIR can’t answer it.

“We could do three times more if we had a bigger mandate,” says Falkstedt.

Mandate is EIR jargon and means money.

The EIR receives its funding mainly from the EU budget and the European Investment Bank. Difficult negotiations are currently taking place regarding next year’s budget, in which the EIR also has stakes in the game. The Commission has proposed increasing the funding distributed by the EIR. It is part of the strategic technologies initiative (Step) presented by the Commission in the summer, the goal of which is also to support European technology development. The Commission would like 10 billion euros of new money for this purpose.

“Step is really important to us,” says Falkstedt.

Additional financing of the Step program would practically mean higher membership fees for the member countries. On Thursday, the Finnish government took a stand on the proposal and stated that the additional funding proposed by the Commission is too large.