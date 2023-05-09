Politico: financiers questioned the success of Governor DeSantis in the US presidential election

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen as Donald Trump’s biggest rival ahead of the upcoming Republican nomination for US President in 2024. However, Wall Street financiers expressed misgivings about his success. Politico with reference to experts.

“At this point, DeSantis is by far a better option than Trump. But it is really a weak option, ”said the head of one of the New York banks.

According to the expert, many have already come to terms with the fact that they will again have to choose between Trump and the current president of the country, Joe Biden.

“What we are likely to face is a choice between a guy who is very old and wants to raise our taxes and overregulate everything, and a guy who is trying to avoid jail,” the agency’s source explained.

Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his decision to run for president in 2024. At the same time, since the beginning of this year, the politician has held several public events.

On April 25, Joe Biden announced that he would seek re-election to the highest government post. In a Twitter address, he called it his job to defend American democracy.

In turn, former US President Donald Trump said that he is able to win the next presidential election three times. He also called his successor as head of the White House, Biden, incompetent and ridiculed his physical abilities.