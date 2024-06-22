Mexico City.- Financial for Wellbeing (fine), before Telecomthrough a statement made a call to citizens to take care of being fraud victimsfor what it does clarifications about they programs in this days.

Financial for Wellbeing clarifies that currently there is no call for granting of Solidarity Credits.

Also, that the programs Wellness Breaks and Credit to the Word They are only in the stage of refund.

For all of the above, “avoid being a victim of fraud,” says Finabien.

“In the face of the various grades that have diffused referring to the supports that provides Financial for Wellbeing, the organization reports: Financiera para el Bienestar formerly Telecomm is a decentralized organization of the Federal Government that on October 21, 2022, changed its name through the decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. At the same time, it was entrusted with 3 new tasks: to decisively promote the channeling of international remittances, to promote popular savings and the granting of credits for productive activities,” detailed in the statement.

Clarifications and alert

He adds that, at the moment, Finabien is not making calls for the granting of credits by any means.

“Ignore the calls that have gone viral on the web, as well as the supposed personnel who make home visits,” he urges.

The “Tandas del Bienestar” and “Crédito a la Palabra” (CAP) programs have already concluded and are only in the reimbursement stage.

The 1,700 FINABIEN branches are the only place where reimbursements of the support granted can be paid.

As of January 2023, the Ministry of Welfare transferred the recovery of the Tandas and CAP Program to Finabien, formerly Telecomm. Therefore, the activity carried out by Finabien is the collection of refunds for the batches and credits granted in past years.

Since October 2023, Finabien has delivered Solidarity Credits, which are aimed at people who have completed their entire Tandas payment.

The only way to request information about a credit is through the email [email protected], or to the number 800 2000 616.

“The process is personal and free, offers of forgiveness, credit processing and advance payments are false; this institution does not offer support or request any type of deposit to any bank account. Ignore information that is not published on the site and official networks of the Government of Mexico”.

