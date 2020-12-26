Artem Tuzov, executive director of the capital market department of the investment company Univer Capital, warned Russians against selling foreign currency at the present time. He told the Prime agency that it makes sense to sell the currency for profit at the peak of growth.

“It is definitely not worth selling the currency when it is growing – for example, now, when the dollar has risen above 75 rubles, although it dropped to 72 rubles last week,” the financier noted. He advised selling the currency at the peak of growth, for example, when the dollar rises above 80 rubles, and the euro is at around 93-94 rubles.

According to him, Russians massively acquire foreign currency during periods of instability. Tuzov noted that in the foreign exchange markets, depending on the situation and news, two successive processes take place – the strengthening of the national currency, then its decline. The expert stressed that these cycles are repeated, but the national currency in dynamics does not return to the previous levels. So, the Russians “will definitely not see a dollar at 65 or 68 rubles,” he added.

Earlier, Russians were warned against buying the dollar and storing their savings in it, as the US sanctions regime undermines the stability of the American currency. This opinion was expressed by the Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Alexei Zabotkin.