Electronics chain BCC has filed for bankruptcy with the court as a result of the significant financial problems. If this bankruptcy is declared, there will be opportunities for a restart. BCC cannot keep its head above water due to high rents, high personnel costs and high energy prices.

In the event of a possible restart, some of the employment may be retained, he writes RTL Z. Last week it was announced that BCC had requested a deferment of payment.

BCC cited the significantly increased costs for the retail chain as one of the reasons for the application for a suspension of payments, which is often a precursor to bankruptcy. The impending bankruptcy comes as a big surprise for the CNV trade union. It was known to the union that the store was looking for ways to save costs, "but I did not expect that they were in such a bad position," says union director Leon van der Elsen. "That is really a big blow for all employees."

Trade union CNV does not believe that wages for staff have risen exceptionally fast. “In contrast to many other sectors, there was little more for these people in the ETD collective labor agreement (collective labor agreement for electrical retail) this year than an increase in the statutory minimum wage,” says the CNV director. “Then it is extra sad. if you end up without a job.”

Not surprised

Retail expert Paul Moers is not surprised that the plug has been pulled at the electronics group. "BCC is a retail chain that put things on the shelf for too long and thought the consumer would come and get them. There is no inspiration at all in those stores. Would that management ever come to New York or Hong Kong to see how you sell things from a store? Or take a look at an Apple Store or a Rituals branch in the Netherlands. Your mouth will water, those shops are so special, you want to buy something there. Look at BCC, and many other stores for that matter, the stuff is just there on the shelves. Nothing at all has been done to make it attractive."

BCC has more than eleven hundred employees. CNV assumes that many of them will have to look for another job, even in the event of a possible restart. The union promises legal advice and career guidance for these people.



