Financial year Economic effects of the corona crisis focus on young people – HS asked high school students’ Economic Guru competition winners how they believe in their future

The economic impact of the interest rate crisis is on young people, but what do they think about it? There is enough faith in the employment of the age group, but the public debt bomb is worrying.

Economy 2020 was ultimately a great relief. The worst fears of a collapse did not materialize.

Of course, the interest rate crisis hit many companies, but there was no financial crisis and no unemployment spiral.

However, the way in which the crisis was overcome raises questions. Is it possible that some of the problems were only postponed in time? Will the crisis reflect the lives of today’s young people in one way or another in the years to come?

The corona crisis sparked a debate in the spring about a new “decade lost” and a “lost generation”. The income development of today’s young people has been modest even before the corona crisis. In general, economic downturns are most pronounced in youth employment.

According to statistics, the wage accumulation of those under 25 has dived sharply this year, while in other age groups it has remained clearly closer to the previous year’s level.

The Corona Year is tricky for those who are just transitioning from studies to work or making major life choices – perhaps buying a first home.

For a 24-year-old To Heidi Häyrynen the corona year hit a real turning point in life. During the epidemic, he has already graduated from Aalto University and moved into working life. At the same time, he has had time to buy a detached house with his cohabiting spouse and start renovating it.

Everything went well, although the start of work was delayed by a month and the work project in Norway did not materialize.

“There have been jobs and internships in the circle of acquaintances below. For them, this is a harder blow. ”

According to Häyrynen, some of those nearing completion will now have to tact. They are prolonging their studies so that they do not have to graduate unemployed.

However, the mood among young people is not discouraged.

“However, there is faith that when this makes it easier, there will be jobs. It is not believed that this will have a long-term and dramatic effect on career development. ”

Häyrynen sees something good in the crisis. Society has taken a digital leap. Companies have questioned old views on eternal presence and travel, which has led to innovation.

“This has pushed development strongly forward.”

However, Häyrynen is not sure whether decision-makers dominate counter-cyclical economic policy. Countercyclicality means that in good times the state should tighten economic policy, which provides an opportunity to revive the economy during a recession.

Indebtedness during the interest rate year is understandable, but will it be possible to balance public finances when the economy remains on its feet without a recovery?

“The loan is easy to take, but difficult and slow to repay. I hope the huge debt bomb doesn’t drop into our generation’s arms as we get older. It is understandable that every government always wants to give the people something more, but the counterbalance should be blackmail. By the way, it is not on a sustainable edge, ”says Häyrynen.

For 24-year-old Heidi Häyrynen, the coronation year hit a real turning point in life.­

Häyrynen and other young adults interviewed for this story are winners of the High School Talent Guru competition in recent years. HS wanted to talk to them about the corona year because they follow the economy more closely than average young people.

Many ordinary young people have completely different things on their minds than sustainability gaps or employment rates – and let them be allowed to do so. The responsibility for ensuring that the crisis does not treat any age group unfairly should lie with decision-makers.

The basic attitude of the three young people interviewed by HS to the state of the economy was positive. As winners of the Economic Guru race, they know that cyclicality belongs to the economy. For the most part, life goes on as before.

Of course, it must be remembered that it is not the young adults who are the first to fall off the sled if the economic problems of the youth increase. They are successful young people in their studies who would believe that jobs can be found even in a weaker economic situation.

Interviewees a common concern related to what the rapid indebtedness of the state meant later for their generation. Public sector indebtedness may lead to tax increases or cuts in welfare state services in the future.

“Korona has exacerbated Finland’s public finance challenges,” says the 22-year-old student Jooa Mustonen.

“The challenges that existed before the corona will remain. Some of them are even worse. They may affect their own financial situation in the future. ”

Mustonen is studying at Aalto University for the third year, living in rent in Töölö and working part-time. His studies in economics have gone very far, and in the middle of his studies he has not yet had to worry about the effects of the pandemic on employment.

The biggest impact of the corona on Mustonen’s life has been the cancellation of Chinese exchange studies.

Even though his own life has gone well, Mustonen sees the coronavirus as a backpack in the economy for a couple of years.

“We just got to the old levels of the financial crisis, and now we’re going backwards.”

“Korona has exacerbated Finland’s public finance challenges,” says 22-year-old student Jooa Mustonen.­

All three young people interviewed in this story have found a place at Aalto University through the Talous Guru competition.

The 2019 Financial Guru Elias Järventaus began his studies this fall. However, the first semester became something completely different than he had expected.

The entire semester consisted of distance lectures and independent study. The same will continue throughout the spring.

Järventaus and his close circle as early-stage students have not yet entered the labor or housing market, but the crisis has spoken to them through summer jobs and internships. It has been more difficult than usual to get them this year.

“We have smaller problems than those who are now entering the labor market newly graduated,” Järventaus says.

The lake has two concerns. The first is whether Finland is a good place to work and employ for decades to come.

Another concern is the sustainability gap in public finances and the need to borrow. Järventus points out that general government debt is bouncing dramatically with the interest rate crisis.

“I would like solutions to these problems. We young generation are still here for quite some time and we have to wrestle with these problems, ”he says.

“Sitting with your hands in your pockets is not the answer. I am confident in terms of the underlying debt problems are solvable. But the current pace is worrying. At the current pace, the funding of the welfare state is not on a sustainable basis. ”

Järventaus believes that what is essential for young people is how the pre-crown megatrends take shape. These include technological change and its impact on the labor market, as well as climate change and the measures required to prevent it.

“All economies had to take some kind of digital leap this year. It was seen that it is possible. In that sense, it gave hope for how climate change can be tackled in the long term. ”

Financial guru Elias Järventaus of 2019 began his studies now in the autumn. Elias Järventaus photographed in the premises of Aalto University School of Economics.­

One The standard topic in the economy is how the Finnish pension system can withstand the country’s weak growth prospects and challenging age structure.

Häyrynen does not believe that the interest rate crisis has affected that debate.

“Earlier, there had been talk of whether my own generation would actually retire. It’s not new. ”

According to Mustonen, however, the corona crisis has shaken to realize that there may be unexpected things in life. “It’s good to prepare for that by saving. It is not worth relying on Finnish social security or the state alone. ”

The corona crisis has also taken new rounds of monetary stimulus that had been set in a historic position even before the pandemic. Now expectations of rising interest rates have shifted even further into the future.

Indeed, today’s young people may go quite far in their lives without the experience of having to pay off loan money.

Borrowing is of interest to young people, interviewees say. That doesn’t mean debt is taken lightly.

Mustonen believes that with these prospects, buying your own home seems sensible at the stage when you move into a permanent employment relationship. However, it is not known what the situation will look like in five or ten years’ time.

Mustonen admits that extremely low interest rates affect thinking. “I’m a little on the kaksikymppinen and in my lifetime interest rates and inflation have been low. We have to remind ourselves that this is not the basic situation that interest rates are zero and you can get a loan cheaply. ”

The worst situation for today’s young people would be that interest rates will remain low, but housing prices will escape out of reach where young people want to live. Often it is in growth centers and preferably close to the center.

Häyrynen says that loans and interest rates do speak to young people.

“Many have wondered what the chances of getting a loan would be, but the current uncertain employment situation makes it difficult for many.”