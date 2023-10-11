The number of investors reached 4,854,056 CPFs in September, an increase of 6.4% compared to the same month in 2022

The total average daily financial volume of shares on B3, which operates the Brazilian stock exchange, reached R$23.321 billion in September this year, a decrease of 20.9% compared to the same month in 2022. In comparison with August, the retraction was 8.3%.

The number of investors, in turn, reached 4,854,056 CPFs in September, an increase of 6.4%. The number of listed companies reached 437, a decrease of 2.7%.

After the data considered uninspiring, Santander released a report to customers and the market in which it estimates recurring net profit of R$1.065 billion for B3 in the 3rd quarter of this year, a decrease of 9% on a quarterly basis and 8% on an annual basis. Ebitda, according to the bank, should be around R$1.436 billion, with an Ebitda margin of 69%.

“With market expectations deteriorating globally and interest rates still at high levels despite recent cuts, we believe a recovery in volumes could be a story for 2024”, write analysts Henrique Navarro, Arnon Shirazi and Anahy Rios.

Santander has a neutral rating for B3 shares, with a target price of R$17. At 12:20 pm (Brasília time), B3 shares fell 0.66%, to R$11.97.