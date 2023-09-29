Malan (FdI): “Especially when the desires are of particular interests that go against the interest and will of the people”

“Someone would like it. But it is never good to confuse desires with reality, especially when these are of particular interests that go against the will of the people.” With these words the group leader in the Senate of the Brothers of Italy Lucio Malan answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether an attack on Italy is underway to bring down the Meloni government after this morning’s article Financial Times who wrote that “the Meloni government is the weak link in the European Union”.

