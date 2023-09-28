Information from the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure on the Brandizzo train accident. In the photo Matteo Salvini. La Presse

It was inevitable. Under the guidance of two polar stars such as the 2024 European elections and above all the next law Financial or stability law as it is called now, the parties are beating themselves up.

It’s time to loosen the purse strings and every ministry wants its share.

And the words with which are significant Giorgia Meloni concluded the meeting at Palazzo Chigi.

But do you realize that your requests for this budget law are worth something like 80 billion?”, he said it with irony and with a particular tone of voice, but he said it.

The Prime Minister thanks Giorgetti for the difficult role but stops Matteo Salvini on the Messina Bridge.

“Governing means making choices and giving yourself priorities. Our aim must not be to chase consensus, but to achieve concrete results, doing what is useful and right and timing the measures throughout the legislature”. In fact, when you are in opposition the role is undoubtedly much easier.

«I understand everything, in the European elections we vote using proportional representation and each party does its own race. But the electoral campaign started too early and you can’t stay within a majority like this.”

The clear and not too veiled reference is to the exorbitant requests made by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport to finance the Strait Bridge.

The leader of the Carroccio he wanted to open the construction sites as early as next summer but there was nothing to be done, at least for the moment and the FdI group leader Tommaso Foti says that “there is not yet an executive project” and that there is no urgency to allocate funds to start the dance. Antonio Tajani also took the opportunity to give a passing bludgeon to Salvini saying that “the Bridge must be built and will be built but not now because the money is needed for something else” and that is social measures, mainly the cutting of the tax wedge. But the leader of the Northern League today relaunched. According to what Ansa writes, it has in fact declared that in the “Budget there will be money for the Bridge”.

In short, the political alliances for the next European elections have already been outlined. On the one hand there is the League and Salvini on the other there are Fratelli d’Italia and Forza Italia.

Which also represents the outline of a political project for the European elections: on one side the League and Le Pen and on the other Meloni and Tajani who are still looking for a centrist compromise.

Two different visions of the world, perhaps even currently purely tactical, but which nevertheless currently oppose the centre-right parties.

We also talked about the Hamlet-like figure of the Minister of Economy and Finance who has everything in his hands, Giancarlo Giorgetti

He undoubtedly finds himself between two fires: his boss in League and the prime minister and having to choose it seems that he is supporting Meloni for whom he is the most important minister.

