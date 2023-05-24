The decision included granting companies that were established, applied for incorporation, or obtained initial approval for incorporation to practice the aforementioned activities, a period to increase their issued and paid-up capital within a period not exceeding three months from the date of obtaining a license to practice the activity.

The decision also included that the Authority may extend the aforementioned period for other periods not exceeding a year, in light of the serious justifications provided by the company and accepted by the Authority, with regard to companies that have not started any of the non-bank financing activities referred to previously.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Financial Supervision, Mohamed Farid, explained that the decision to increase the capital of companies that engage in non-bank financing activities aims to enhance the levels of financial stability for companies operating in the activity of financial leasing and factoring, microfinance companies, financing medium and small projects, and companies Consumer financing, in order to ensure operational efficiency to enable companies to fulfill their obligations and make them more able to face and bear any future financial risks.

The Chairman of the Authority added that developing capabilities and raising the financial efficiency of companies helps to develop financial solutions and create innovative financing mechanisms in line with the needs of customers from all different groups, whether at the level of income or age groups and financing needs according to their various activities.

He also stressed that the Authority is keen to take all necessary measures to develop and develop the markets in light of the discussions and to activate the partnership with all relevant parties, explaining that a number of discussions have been held between the technical work teams of the Authority and all professional unions and associations that represent all financing activities, to achieve More understanding about the needs of the markets, and the issuance of the necessary amendments and regulatory controls, with the aim of achieving greater effectiveness of the activities of financing companies and enhancing the stability of the markets and the safety of transactions.

According to the Authority’s decisions, the capital of the aforementioned financing companies, issued and paid, must not be less than seventy-five million pounds in cash, or its equivalent in foreign currencies at the exchange rate issued by the Central Bank of Egypt.