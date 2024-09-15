He financial stress In Mexico it significantly affects people of all ages and genders, reveals the National Survey on Financial Inclusion (ENSAFI) 2023According to this study, each demographic group faces specific financial challenges and concerns that contribute to varying levels of stress, from young people starting their working lives to older adults preparing for retirement.

The term “financial stress” refers to the Constant worry and pressure in the face of economic situations uncertain, which can result in physical problems such as insomnia, depression and cardiovascular disease, in addition to affecting people’s emotional and social well-being.

Factors such as the Excessive debt, insufficient income and lack of ability to save are the main causes of this type of stress, which also negatively impacts family dynamics and work or academic performance.

The ENSAFI 2023 shows that the Young people between 18 and 29 years old experience financial stress mainly due to job uncertainty and lack of financial education. This demographic group faces the pressure of starting their adult life with educational debts and unstable or poorly paid jobs. The lack of tools to manage their finances aggravates this situation, limiting their ability to face unforeseen events and plan for the long term.

Financial stress affects different age groups in Mexico. | Photo: Debate

On the other hand, the people aged 30 to 49 deal with financial stress while trying to balance professional and personal responsibilities. mortgage debt, student loans and child-rearing expenses These are some of the factors that contribute to their financial stress, generating a constant feeling of uncertainty about their economic stability.

In the case of the older adultsfinancial stress is primarily associated with income insecurity and rising health expenses. As they age, their financial needs and income sources change, which can lead to new concerns, especially in a context where inflation can erode the value of their accumulated savings.

According to ENSAFI 2023 data, a 49% of older adults are significantly concerned about unexpected expenses and 44% due to the accumulation of debts.

The situation is even more challenging for the older women, who tend to be in a more vulnerable position due to lower accumulation of savings and pensions, a reflection of wage and employment inequalities throughout their lives.

The study indicates that the 42.2% of older women experience high levels of financial stressand 53% are significantly concerned about accumulating debt.

The ENSAFI 2023 study highlights the importance of financial education as a crucial tool to mitigate financial stress. Gaining financial knowledge, setting clear goals and seeking appropriate advice are essential steps to building a more stable and secure financial future.