The eyes of the financial world are on the Federal Reserve (Fed) to calm the storm in the markets. Fears of a recession in the United States have caused the main stock markets to turn red on Monday, causing million-dollar losses. And as the market dictates, in just three days investors have gone from applauding the decision of the US central bank to postpone the rate cut to knocking on the door of its president, Jerome Powell, to reconsider his monetary policy. On Monday, expectations of a rate cut by the Fed have doubled from the 0.25 points expected to 0.5 points. At times there has even been speculation about an emergency intervention.

The first signs of a storm began to form last Thursday, after the publication of the ISM manufacturing index, which stood at 46.8 points. This is an indicator of economic activity in the United States, in which a figure above 50 indicates expansion and below that figure contraction. The misgivings were reinforced a day later, when weak employment data for July were released, in which 114,000 jobs were created compared to the 175,000 expected by the market and an increase in the unemployment rate of two-tenths to 4.3%. And although the data has not been disastrous, it has fueled fears that the so-called Sahm rule will apply, a theory that predicts a recession when the average US unemployment rate for the last three months exceeds its minimum of the last 12 months by 0.5 percentage points and which already predicted the crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The poor US jobs data for July has raised market fears of an impending recession and the need for an aggressive response from the Federal Reserve,” said James Knightley, chief US international economist at ING.

The task for central banks in 2024 was to gently return interest rates to lower levels than they have been in recent months. After two years of continuous rate hikes to contain high inflation, they had to take the first step towards a turnaround in monetary policy. The theory says that the higher the price of money, the higher the cost of financing for both households and businesses, which causes a decline in consumption and should lead to high prices falling again. But the timing needs to be right: it should not be too early because it can lead to a rebound effect and prices start to rise again, nor too late that the economy cools down so much that it leads to recession.

And that is the main fear in the markets. The same investors who were confident that the United States could maintain economic growth with high rates now fear that the Federal Reserve’s decision to postpone the first rate cut until September, as Jerome Powell hinted at at the July meeting, will cool the economy too much. “The unemployment data further reduces the probability of a soft landing, that is, that the economy continues to expand despite the central bank’s efforts to curb inflation, and increases the chances of a recession,” explains Gregor M.A. Hirt, global investment director at Allianz GI.

“The Fed futures market now sees 4.6 rate cuts between now and the end of the year, including a significant chance of a 50 basis point cut to kick off the cycle in September,” said Damian McIntyre, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. ING analysts now see one or two 0.5 point cuts more immediately and further 0.25 point cuts to bring rates to around 3% by next summer. “We could see the Fed acceding to some of the market’s concerns to move towards a more normal basis quickly,” said James Knightley.

The Federal Reserve is the only major central bank to keep interest rates unchanged at a high 5.25% to 5.5% range, despite Powell acknowledging early signs of an economic slowdown at its last meeting. The European Central Bank (ECB) made its first rate cut in June, from 4% to 3.75%. And the Bank of England decided to cut rates last week after realizing that the economy had cooled enough to initiate such a change in monetary policy.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter