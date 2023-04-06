Financial statement | The war started by Russia significantly increased Varusteleka’s sales – “Contradictory feelings”

According to Varusteleka, with the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine, the demand for its products increased significantly, when military equipment was ordered in large quantities to Ukraine.

Military goods specialist store Varusteleka’s turnover grew to 23.1 million euros last year, the company informs. Turnover is a good 24 percent higher than the previous year.

According to the company, its profitability also increased due to the increase in turnover and the “control profit” achieved with costs. Varusteleka’s last year’s result was approximately EUR 824,000 in profit.

According to Varusteleka’s press release, with the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine, the demand for the company’s products increased significantly, when military equipment was ordered in large quantities to Ukraine. According to the company, reservists in Finland and elsewhere in Europe also invested in their crisis preparedness.

According to the company, the strongest growth was in combat first aid equipment, protective equipment, camping equipment and footwear.

The company managing director Jari Laine describes the result as excellent in the press release, but says that he left the fiscal year with “contradictory feelings”.

“On the other hand, we succeeded well and developed the company for the better under challenging conditions, but at the same time, last year was a harsh reminder of what kind of business we are in. The war and other crises had and still have a positive effect on Varusteleka’s business. Understanding this makes me quite humble and grateful for the situation we are in here in Finland.”

According to Varusteleka, it uses a performance bonus model tied to the company’s operating profit, from which just under 200,000 euros was accumulated as a performance bonus for the personnel last year. After pension and ancillary costs, an average of 2,431 euros per employee was distributed from the performance bonus.

The company says that it paid almost five million euros in direct and indirect taxes last year, most of it to Finland.

In the year Varusteleka, founded in 2003, describes itself as a specialist store for army surplus, outdoor activities and camping. It says it is Europe’s largest company in its field.

According to the press release, Varusteleka plans to invest in abandoning remote production and moving production to the EU region and Finland in the future. It says it also plans to conquer the United States.