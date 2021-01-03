Bitcoin blew its 12 candles on January 3, and passed the symbolic $ 30,000 mark, or 28,154 euros. This is the second confinement that seems to have launched this ascent, reaching a first historical record of 20,000 euros at the end of November, to touch the 25,000 at Christmas. Consider that at its birth in 2009, bitcoin was worth approximately $ 0.0007.

In the first ten months of 2020, net crooks stole more than 1.5 billion euros in bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency, the gold of the digital age

As with any speculative outburst, there are many reasons. Bitcoin is based on a major technological invention, the consequences of which are far from being able to be understood. It is based on the blockchain (more often called by Anglicism “blockchain”). This acts as a trusted third party, but remains outside any regulatory framework, as are central banks. The blocks constituting this chain are computer ledgers in which each transaction is recorded. When one of them is filled, another is created, binds to the previous one, thus the chain grows. That of bitcoin is now approaching 700,000 blocks. Millions of computers constantly check their integrity: they are called miners.

Mining is also the only way to generate new bitcoins. It is written in its code that the total issue will be limited to 20,999,999.977 units. More than 80% of them have already been issued, and the frequency of creation is halved every four years. This relative scarcity is the first logical explanation for its continued inflation. It is considered a form of digital gold, a value to take refuge in when the economy is at half mast. It is not by chance that this cryptocurrency was created in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, when confidence in traditional banks weighed down by subprimes was at its lowest.

Bitcoin’s speculative interest is growing: it has jumped by more than 150% since the start of the pandemic

When the Covid-19 pandemic turned into a vast economic and social crisis, sovereign debts exploded and central banks massively created euros and dollars, further diluting the value of these currencies. The speculative interest of bitcoin, which has jumped by more than 150% since the start of the crisis, has logically been reinforced. Large American companies have even chosen, at the end of 2020, to invest part of their cash in this virtual currency.

Traceability is not transparency

But the Covid-19 is not enough to explain the increase. Nor is the announcement of the online payments giant PayPal to launch its own platform for exchanging bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. If this gives virtual currencies an additional guarantee of respectability, the problem is that the general public still does not use them. There are around 100 million owners of virtual currency wallets in the world and 6% of French people hold them. For many of them, it is a fun savings investment. There are only very few countries, such as Venezuela due to the pressure on the bolivar, where cryptocurrencies are traded on a daily basis.

In France, the rare bitcoin ATMs are only used by a few activists, and eight of them have just been seized for aggravated money laundering. Because, with speculative investment, washing dirty money unfortunately remains the most massive use of bitcoin. If with the blockchain, we can track each transaction, transparency often stops at trading platforms. French channels are monitored and must receive approvals, but the most used, hidden behind front companies, guarantee opacity to their users and often do not require any proof of identity. Bitcoin has therefore become the currency of reference for paying ransoms or buying drugs, weapons, fake identities and viruses online. The trace of the transaction is lost on these marketplaces where the cryptocurrency is changed into euros, dollars or rubles.

Bitcoins, breakages and scams

The biggest heists of the decade were the theft of bitcoins. The most important being certainly, in 2014, the hack of the cryptocurrency exchange platform Mt. Gox, where 850,000 bitcoins – around 2 billion euros during the time, more than 20 billion today – were stolen. And at the start of 2018, no less than 500 million euros in virtual currency were stolen from the respectable Coincheck platform. These record breaks should not mask the multitude of scams to which millions of Internet users have been victims: ransomware, fake cryptocurrency wallets, Ponzy pyramids… all paid for in bitcoins.

Despite everything, with more than 500 billion euros in circulation, this cryptocurrency has now become the 5 e world currency, ahead of the Indian rupee – around 400 billion. The cryptocurrency would have to exceed 50,000 euros per unit to approach the 4 e place, held by the Japanese yen.