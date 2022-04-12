Barely seventeen weeks after the festive start of the cabinet, Rutte IV faces his first stress test. While the VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie presented billion-dollar plans in December, the world has changed completely in a short period of time. The record high inflation, the Russian invasion, political wishes and accidents: ‘repair’ is needed, according to Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag. That is why, from today, the political leaders of the ruling parties will gather in a room at the Ministry of Finance for renegotiations. Because the headache files are piled up.