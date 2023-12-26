Tuesday, December 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Financial sector | Banks laid off more than 60,000 employees – 2024 will not bring relief

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Financial sector | Banks laid off more than 60,000 employees – 2024 will not bring relief

Banks have globally cut more than 60,000 jobs in 2023, reports Financial Times.

The reason is that the cash flows of investment banks have decreased significantly. Trading has waned, and companies are not currently listed on the stock exchange.

Wall Street decliners included Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. In total, these big banks cut at least 30,000 jobs in 2023.

The financial sector has also been shaken by the rescue operation of the Swiss Credit Suisse.

The merger process between Switzerland's largest bank UBS and Credit Suisse led to the loss of approximately 13,000 jobs. More large rounds of layoffs are expected in 2024.

of the Financial Times however, according to our own calculations, it is not yet in the numbers of the financial crisis. According to the magazine, more than 140,000 jobs in the financial sector disappeared in 2007–2008.

The future outlook does not look promising for bank jobs unless there is a significant change in investment banking.

See also  Book review | The Finn is proud of his poor family background, the Estonian is proud of his ability to rise to civilization

The founder of the recruitment company Silvermine Parners, interviewed by the Financial Times Lee Thacker estimates that the situation will remain very weak.

“Most banks have no stability, no investments and no growth. There are more job cuts to come.”

#Financial #sector #Banks #laid #employees #bring #relief

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How to register a beneficiary with Social Security

How to register a beneficiary with Social Security

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result