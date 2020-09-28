FinCEN, Wirecard, Cum-Ex – despite major damage, financial policy still treats such scandals as petty offenses.

Germany has a problem with financial crime. This has not only been known since the new publications on money laundering, the FinCEN files: the anti-money laundering unit of the federal government piles up and important reports slip through. Under the eyes of the financial supervisory authority, Wirecard, a DAX group, is going bankrupt due to fraud. The state is still unable to get the cum-ex problem under control, the damage: an amount in the double-digit billions.

But despite these massive grievances and enormous sums of damage, large parts of our political leaders still treat such topics as petty offenses. Three particularly striking examples: Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as Hamburg’s mayor, met several times with a suspected cum-ex-banker. A multi-million dollar tax reclaim from the Hamburg tax office to his bank was subsequently omitted, allegedly without political influence.

At Cum-Ex, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, which is subordinate to the Federal Ministry of Finance, slept for years and didn’t do its job. But instead of drawing extensive conclusions from this, a person was appointed as Vice President who justified Cum-Ex in her former employer. The fact that this person then also has points of contact with the cum-ex deals in their supervisory activity tops it all off.

And it was not long ago that the Chancellor campaigned for Wirecard in China, when massive, credible and irrefutable allegations against the payment service provider had long been in the room.

These are devastating signals to the citizens, to the responsible authorities, but also to the potential perpetrators of tomorrow. Cases of financial crime must no longer be dismissed as petty offenses and the perpetrators must not be flattered. The cuddling must end there, otherwise Germany will always have a massive problem with financial crime.