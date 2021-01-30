Hopes for economic recovery must be deferred. Mutations of the virus, warnings of their fatality and difficulties in reaching the expected vaccination rates once again place more or less extensive confinements in the economic settings of most countries. The growth forecasts of just a few weeks ago are surrounded by caution and with them are renewed fears about excessive financial risk taking. The perception of these finds sufficient reasons in the behavior of the financial markets in recent months, in the constant rise in the degree of indebtedness, public, but especially private, and in the challenging levels of quotation reached by some equity markets.

