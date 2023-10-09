Activision Blizzard recently released its official financial results for the second quarter of 2023. There’s a lot to analyze here for anyone interested in video game finances, but one of the biggest surprises concerns Overwatch 2. Specifically, there has been a significant drop in both the amount of time fans have spent playing the game, and the amount of money they have spent while doing so.

According to the report, “the participation and investment of players in Overwatch 2 decreased sequentially in the quarter. The team of Overwatch I was looking forward to the release of Overwatch 2: Invasion last August 10. “This is the largest seasonal update yet, planned to include new PVE Story Missions, a new game mode and a new hero progression system, as well as an additional hero (Illari).”

Overwatch 2 has received its fair share of criticism from fans, ranging from canceled content to less player-friendly progression requirements. Is this decline in activity a result of those issues, or just a standard drop for a game that’s no longer a fresh and exciting release? It remains to be seen whether the player base will recover with continued updates, or if the game will continue to see a decline in the future.

Via: Investor Activision

Editor’s note: I am an ultra-fan of Overwatch and the truth is that they destroyed my favorite game, it is not a surprise that people spend less time and spend less money on the “sequel” because the monetization is poorly done. I think there is a solution, but they are still stubbornly trying to sell the skins that we veterans unlock for free in the first game and that does not give you a good reputation. The content continues to be recycled and there is no longer that feeling of hunger to return, to unlock things, to invest more hours in the game.