The Narcotics Control Bureau i.e. NCB has recently questioned Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the Bollywood drugs case. The NCB had summoned him for questioning after his name surfaced in several alleged WhatsApp chats. In this WhatsApp chat, these people were asking for drugs or talking about it. The case of drugs in Bollywood has come up during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The NCB has not called anyone for questioning after questioning. However, NCB says that all these have not given a satisfactory answer. Now according to the latest report in this case, NCB will also examine the financial records of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Bank account will be investigated

It has been said in the report that the bank account of all these actresses will also be examined. NCB has already investigated the details of the last three of the credit cards of these actresses. It has also been investigated whether any payment has been made to anyone related to drugs. The NCB has questioned Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, Dharma Product’s full executive producer Kshitij Prasad Ravi, Talent Management Agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, producer Madhu Mantena Verma and many more.

These people were also interrogated

NCB has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Riya Chakraborty, his brother Shouvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, housekeeper Sawant and several other drug peddlers.

Lata Mangeshkar is a ‘Jabra’ fan of cricket, is fond of photography, eyes shine on hearing the name of Paris